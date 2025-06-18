BUILDon 1-Day Volume Hits $59.13 Million (B)

BUILDon (B) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One BUILDon token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BUILDon has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. BUILDon has a market cap of $332.01 million and approximately $59.13 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,919.45 or 0.99968179 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,475.81 or 1.00145341 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BUILDon Token Profile

BUILDon was first traded on April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. BUILDon’s official website is buildon.online.

Buying and Selling BUILDon

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.33396536 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $65,954,802.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUILDon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUILDon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

