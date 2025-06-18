1,105 Shares in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KLA by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $1,831,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.1%

KLA stock opened at $893.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $914.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $744.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

