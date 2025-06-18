Grimes & Company Inc. Has $514,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

