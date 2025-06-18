First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Increased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

