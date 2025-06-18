Dunhill Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,470 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.