CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.14 and a 200-day moving average of $182.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Get Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.