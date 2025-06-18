PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,465,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,185,000 after acquiring an additional 315,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.