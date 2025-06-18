Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $9,369,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.86 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

