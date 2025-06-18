British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

BTLCY opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of British Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

