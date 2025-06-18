BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $22,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after buying an additional 2,386,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SCHA opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.