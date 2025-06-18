BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 36.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.0%

BUI stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.