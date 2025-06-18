Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.10, but opened at $79.84. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 327,276 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $606.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 640.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

