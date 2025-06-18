Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.14 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.24 ($0.24). Approximately 108,555,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,024% from the average daily volume of 9,659,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.40 ($0.29).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 14 ($0.19) to GBX 16 ($0.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Stock Down 15.8%

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

The firm has a market capitalization of £333.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($28,191.70). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.