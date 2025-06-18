Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

