Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zeo Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.
Zeo Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ ZEO opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Zeo Energy has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.06.
Zeo Energy Company Profile
