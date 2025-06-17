Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zeo Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

NASDAQ ZEO opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Zeo Energy has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.06.

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

