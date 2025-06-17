Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.4% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.94 and a 200-day moving average of $502.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

