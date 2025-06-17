Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

