Rakuten Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after acquiring an additional 485,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,668,000 after purchasing an additional 95,458 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $105,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $878,926.02. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

