Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

