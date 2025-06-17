Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 244 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $230.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.97 and a 200-day moving average of $243.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

