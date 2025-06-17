Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

