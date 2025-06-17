Jones Trading Begins Coverage on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jones Trading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TBPH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

TBPH opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,342. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 121,993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 174,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

