Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,376 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HON opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.18 and its 200-day moving average is $215.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.