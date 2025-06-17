BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $231.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $234.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

