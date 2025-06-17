Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declines By 33.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.