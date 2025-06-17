CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CITIC Price Performance

CITIC stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. CITIC has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

