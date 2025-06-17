CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CITIC Price Performance
CITIC stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. CITIC has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.
About CITIC
