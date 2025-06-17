VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

