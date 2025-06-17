The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The OLB Group Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OLB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 29,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The OLB Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 258.34% and a negative net margin of 155.02%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OLB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

