Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 67,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. 4,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $45.80.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Q2’s Most Upgraded Stocks (And No, NVIDIA’s Not on the List)
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Southwest Airlines: Short Interest Plunges—Should You Buy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Tech Stocks You Can’t Miss in This Market Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.