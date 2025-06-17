Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 67,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. 4,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

