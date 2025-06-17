Vivid Wealth Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $2,120,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $1,394,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,797,795 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $780.61 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.02 and a 12-month high of $806.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 201.71, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $675.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.