Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,810,000 after acquiring an additional 761,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $405.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

