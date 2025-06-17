Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Drops By 44.7%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:OXBRW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

