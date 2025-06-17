Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Drops By 44.7%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
NASDAQ:OXBRW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
