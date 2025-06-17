Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 4.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $47,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

