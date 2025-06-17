RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $146.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.76.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

