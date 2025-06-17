Stephens Consulting LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

