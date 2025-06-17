Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is CENTRAL TRUST Co’s 2nd Largest Position

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 5.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 3.68% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $224,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 50,298 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,033,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

