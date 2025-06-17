Greenbush Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Greenbush Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.