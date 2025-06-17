Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

