Five Oceans Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

