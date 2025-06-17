iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Freedom LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4,503.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

