Five Oceans Advisors Takes $233,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $171.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average of $133.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HWM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

