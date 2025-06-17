CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.59% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.4%

HELO stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

