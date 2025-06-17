Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,532 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

