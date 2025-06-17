Financial Freedom LLC Purchases 8,550 Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR)

Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Free Report) by 1,505.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTCR opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

