S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lowered by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $504.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

