Top Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 16th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, Sphere Entertainment, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, NIP Group, and GameSquare are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses or significant revenue streams come from competitive video gaming. This includes game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers targeting the esports audience. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapidly expanding professional gaming ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $16.71. 4,336,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.88. The stock had a trading volume of 112,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.07. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,499. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 170,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,064. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 72,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.75. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIPG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. 101,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,301. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAME traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 155,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,152. GameSquare has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAME

Recommended Stories