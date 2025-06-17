Financial Freedom LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISCF. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,385.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter.

ISCF stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $38.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

