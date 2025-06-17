Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Elefante Mark B bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $377.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.53 and its 200-day moving average is $375.55. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.