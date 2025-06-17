Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,993 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,516,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

