Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,682,000. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 12.6% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,249,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CFO opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.